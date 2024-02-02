The National Dairy Council has recruited two young farmers from the west of Ireland for its Farmer Ambassador Programme.

The aim of this programme is to spread the message of sustainable dairy production throughout the country.

Dairy farmers Enda Walsh, from near Oranmore in Galway, and Christopher Tuffy, from Enniscrone in County Sligo, will join the current group of 13 farmer ambassadors who will act as not only advocates but as spokespeople for Ireland’s dairy system.

Enda studied dairy business at UCD, and as part of his course spent half a year in New Zealand in 2012 and another six months in the Moorepark – Animal Grassland Research Centre.

Christopher was crowned FBD Young Farmer of the Year in 2022, and also spent time in New Zealand along with education in Mountbellew Agricultural College and Kildalton Agricultural College.