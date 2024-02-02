Just over one month ago, popular Charlestown restaurant Susie’s Bistro announced that its doors would be closing at the end of February.

On the business’s social media, it stated that the decision was ‘out of their hands.’

However, an announcement has come today that Susie’s Bistro will continue at a new location.

Business will close in Charlestown on Sunday February 18, and will move to a new home at Tubbercurry Golf Club.

The opening date is yet to be confirmed, but is expected to be some time around the Easter weekend.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram, Susie’s Bistro wrote:

“We were very sad to say goodbye to Susie’s Bistro – Charlestown but hello & welcome to – Susie’s Bistro @Tubbercurry Golf Club.

“Once again, thank you all for your custom & we hope to see you all soon.”