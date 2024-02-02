A meeting was due to take place yesterday evening with regards to the future of Roscommon Post Office in its current building.

An Post made the announcement earlier in the week that the current facility in Roscommon Town will shortly become a contractor run post office.

A spokesperson said it was likely that a new location for the services would be sought by the new postmaster.

The news has been met with shock and anger locally.

However, representatives of an Post did not attend the meeting scheduled for last night.

According to Senator Eugene Murphy, an Post have said that they want to hold talks with the staff that will be directly affected by this first before entering a public meeting.

Senator Murphy says that he hopes to arrange a meeting with the relevant Minister Jack Chambers to discuss the matter further.