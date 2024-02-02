We have the ludicrous situation of a maintenance crew getting ’lost’ while trying to locate faults on power lines due to the complete neglect of any proper forestry maintenance and the lack of adherence to proper planning in some forests in the first place.

That's according to Sligo Leitrim Independent TD Marian Harkin said, following her intervention in Dáil Éireann where she called on Energy Minister Eamon Ryan to hold forestry companies to account for poor forestry management resulting in downed power lines and poor access for repair crews.

Deputy Harkin explained that in many places no precautions were taken to protect the electricity infrastructure when the trees were being planted.

Repair crews came from Scotland to assist, at huge cost, and some got lost in the forestry trying to find power lines. When they located them, the set-aside was overrun with briars making it almost impossible to gain access,” Ms Harkin said.

Deputy Harkin has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.