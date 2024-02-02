A Sligo councillor has highlighted the need for a youth cafe or drop in space in Ballymote.

Councillor Dara Mulvey says there are similar spaces in both Sligo town and Tubbercurry and both are successful with young people in the area.

He says a feasibility study needs to be carried out on a number of buildings in Ballymote that are owned by Sligo County Council to see if any of them are suitable to create such a space.

Councillor Mulvey told Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey more about why there is such a need for space for a youth cafe....