An investment of over €5 million is on its way to South Sligo capital Tubbercurry as part of a redevelopment of the town.

The main area of redevelopment is that of Wolfe Tone Square, with a more pedestrian friendly facility, less parking spaces, a one way system on one side of the square, and a bus stop shelter and plaza among other planned works.

However, there are residents and business people on the square in Tubbercurry that are against certain aspects of the works.

These in particular, are in relation to the loss in parking spaces which they feel will be detrimental to their businesses, and the change in traffic flow which they believe will lead to further congestion.

Midwest News Reporter Rian Bailey spoke to people on both sides of the argument, including local Fine Gael Councillor Martin Connolly, Chairperson of the Tubbercurry Town Team Joann Hosey, Spokesperson for the Save Our Square Group Mary Barry, local resident Gail Cretaro, and Peter Wynne whose family butchers has been located on the square for many years.

Plans can be viewed in person at Teach Laighne in Tubbercurry and at City Hall in Sligo Town.

The closing date for submissions from the public as to what they like or want to change to the plans, or any input must be in by February 22.

Click below to hear this item on this morning's Tommy Marren Show: