Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today are experiencing delays.

There are 58 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded in the country today according to INMO trolley watch figures.

There are 32 patients waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital and 15 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

12 patients are waiting for admission to Mayo University Hospital today.

Nationally, 550 patients are waiting for beds, with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 100 patients are waiting for a bed.