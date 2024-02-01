A meeting will take place this evening to try and secure the future of the Roscommon Post Office in its current building.

In recent days An Post announced that the post office, currently run directly by the company, will shortly become a contractor run post office.

A spokesperson said it was likely that a new location for the services would be sought by the new postmaster.

This news has been met with shock and anger locally.

Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy says this is the first proposed step from An Post in the country to remove the post office from a county town.

Senator Murphy says the postal service itself in the county town is not under threat but it's the closing of the iconic building that is causing huge outrage.

He says representatives of An Post will now meet with stakeholders in Roscommon Town this evening to discuss where they will go from here.

Senator Murphy has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.