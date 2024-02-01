The Irish Farmers' Association says farmers around the country will be out in solidarity with their EU counterparts this evening.

Protests have been taking place across the continent, with farmers hitting out at bureaucrats "who are far removed from the reality of day-to-day farming."

Tractors have lined the streets of Brussels this morning, with small fires lit outside the European Parliament.

The IFA is encouraging Irish farmers to join in their local event this evening, and to voice their frustrations about the impact of EU policy.

Brendan Golden, IFA Connacht chair told Midwest Radio's Tommy Marren where demonstrations are taking place across the province and what they wish to achieve...