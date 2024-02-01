Midwest Radio are delighted to support the Understand Together campaign highlighting the role we all have in understand Dementia and the things we should do as individuals, family members and as a community.

Check out the website www.understandtogether.ie for more information on the campaign or call the Alzheimer Society of Ireland on 1800 341 341.

Have a listen to Declan Howley – Manager of the Foxford Alzheimer Community Trust and a Dementia Champion for the West of Ireland – in conversation with Tommy Marren about the Understand Together campaign……