An extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation is taking place throughout this St Brigid’s Bank Holiday Weekend between 7am this morning (1st) until 7am Tuesday(6th).

Data shows that the risk of a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision is highest between noon and 3pm during the Bank Holiday Weekend and that the risk of a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision is highest on the Friday of a bank holiday weekend.

Speaking today alongside students at the University of Limerick, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) appealed to motorists to drive safely and without distraction this bank holiday weekend. Bank Holiday Weekends are one of the busiest periods on Irish roads, they are also one of the periods where road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious road traffic collision.

Last month, 18 people lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads, 1 less for the month of January 2023 and an increase of 4 for January 2022.

Across this weekend, gardai will be focusing on the four lifesaver offences: (1) Intoxicated driving; (2) Speeding (3) Use of mobile phones (4) Seatbelt offences.

Gardai are appealing to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear your seatbelt and never use a mobile phone while driving.

This February Bank Holiday Weekend drivers are also being reminded that the RSA and participating Applegreen service stations are providing free cups of coffee to motorists to combat driver fatigue.

The offer is available from 2pm to 8pm on Friday 2 February and on Monday 5 February.