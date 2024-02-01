An Post has issued a new set of stamps featuring St Brigid and the pagan festival of Imbolc which are both being celebrated today.

The start of the festival and the feast day of one of Ireland's patron saints are traditionally seen as the first day of Spring.

The new St. Brigid's stamp costs €1.40, and covers postage all over the island of Ireland, features the St. Brigid Cross, acknowledging the continuing relevance and influence of the saint

A new €2 euro worldwide postagestamp, features a fire motif symbolising Brigid's divine, creative and healing powers.

The Imbolc festival celebrates the goddess Brigid's feast day as she was one of the few pagan figures to endure after Christianity came to Ireland.

The stamps are by Louth based artist Yoko Akino, with design by Oonagh Young of Design HQ

The stamps and First Day Cover envelope are available at anpost.com/shop and in selected Post Offices nationwide.