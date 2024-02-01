Older people and pensioners have been warned to stay vigilant after new figures showed a huge jump in fraudulent scams in the first half of last year, with over-55s targeted.

Investment fraud scams rose 26 per cent in the first half of 2023, that's according to a report from the Banking and Payments Federation as part of its FraudSMART awareness campaign.

Victims were conned out of 8.6 million euro in the first 6 months of last year using schemes such as romance, holiday or accommodation scams.

FraudSMART advice that if a proposal seems too good to be true, that's because it probably is.

They say victims are most likely to be over 55, with some losing up to 600 thousand euro to fraudulent online schemes.

BPFI's Head of Financial Crime Niamh Davenport has some tips on how to spot a scam..