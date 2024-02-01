The long awaited extensive re-development of the former Convent in Westport is set to go to tender before the end of the month (Feb), and its hoped that a contractor will be on site by this Summer.

This was confirmed to councillors earlier this week at the monthly meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District.

The former convent site will be developed into a new library, community rooms, Municipal District offices and Social Service facilities.

Funding was allocated for the development three years ago, and there was growing concern locally over the delay in delivering the much needed project.

Local Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the welcome progress on the works....