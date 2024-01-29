Over the weekend, An Post confirmed that Roscommon Post Office will close in the County Town, to become a contractor run post office.

This will see Roscommon Town join 95% of the over 900 branches across the country that will enter this new business model.

The decision has been met with shock and anger from users of the facility, and has been labeled as a “downgrade of our County Town” by local Senator Eugene Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil representative is calling on the public to become involved in any campaign to object to this crucial change.

Senator Murphy spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey as part of today’s Lunchtime News.

He started off by paying tribute to the late former Roscommon TD John Connor who died tragically over the weekend: