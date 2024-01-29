There’s an opportunity for people of all ages to take part in the next term of music introduction workshops in Glenisland, Castlebar.

Booking is now open at The Irish Folk Music School for courses designed for complete beginners and/or musicians who would like to have a go at a new instrument.

The term is short, 4 weeks on Thursday evenings starting on February 22nd up to and including March 14th.

Small group classes of 40 minutes and the whole course is €60.

There is no musical experience necessary and you don't need an instrument as they will be provided.

There are 4 instruments to choose from:

Harp @6pm

Bodhrán @6:45

Ukulele @7:30

Drums @8:15

Anyone interested can sign up by emailing the school at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on whats app at 083 1003427.