Louisburgh Mens Shed is to secure a permanent facility in the town.

Mayo Fine Gael deputy Michael Ring says funding has been provided by Minister Heather Humphreys under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme’s Building Acquisition Measure to enable Mayo County Council to purchase the former HSE Centre at Cahir, Louisburgh for use as the Louisburgh Area’s Mens Shed.

The former HSE building has been unoccupied for many years and it is surplus to HSE requirements.

Deputy Ring says the Louisburgh Mens Shed has been growing in membership since it was first set up and they have carried out a lot of worthwhile projects in the local community.

Currently, there are over 450 sheds in Ireland, with at least 10,000 men visiting a shed every week.

The Mens Shed is a place for men to meet and share ideas, develop local projects and host speakers on a range of topics. Most sheds engage in activities such as woodwork, gardening, carpentry and community work. They also help to create friendships, overcome isolation in a rural area, give men the opportunity to engage with one another about anything, most often over a cup of tea and a read of the papers.