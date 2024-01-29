To date in 2024, Anam Cara, the organisation supporting bereaved parents nationwide, has noted an increase in those attending their monthly meetings.

The meetings give bereaved parents a space to talk, listen and engage with their peers.

Anam Cara also holds bereavement information evenings, both in person and online, and provides other resources. All of its support services are available free of charge.

On Wednesday 7th February, Anam Cara will hold its monthly Galway meeting in The Clayton Hotel, BriarHill @ 7:15pm.

Any bereaved parent, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death, is welcome to attend.

Registration is not required.

Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.