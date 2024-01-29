There is strong local opposition to the planting of an additional 15 hectares of forestry close to homes and amenities in the Craggagh area, a rural area located between Kiltimagh and Balla.

More than 200 people have signed a petition objecting to plans by a French based forestry company, Woodland Invest, to plant the extensive forest. The petition has been submitted to the Dept of Agriculture, Food and Marine.

Amongst the communities concerns is the project splitting that is taking place, and the subsequent lack of insistence by Minister Pippa Hackett’s department that an Environmental Impact Assessment of the area is carried out. Residents are concerned about the impact of the trees on local waterways, on their homes, and the threat of forest fires adjacent to homes and the local National School.

In their petition the objectors state “Commercial forestry is now dominating this area against the wishes of the local community”.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley visited Craggagh over the weekend and spoke to some of the residents about their concerns…

We contacted the Dept of Agriculture ,Food and Marine to ask for comment / interview with Minister Hackett but the request has been declined.