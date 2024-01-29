There is great sadness across county Roscommon as news of the death of a former TD for the county filtered through since Saturday afternoon.

Former Fine Gael TD, Senator and councillor John Connor was fatally injured in a single vehicle road crash close to Frenchpark on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Connor enjoyed an impressive political career that spanned 25 years.

The Taoiseach has expressed his condolences on his death

Leo Varadkar says he's "deeply shocked and saddened" to hear of the passing of John Connor.

Leo Varadkar says John represented the Roscommon area for Fine Gael for over three decades, as a TD, Senator and Councillor.

He was first elected TD for the Roscommon East Galway constituency in June 1981.

He lost his seat in the General Election of 1982, but was nominated to the Seanad in 1983 by then Taoiseach Garret Fitzgerald, where he served on the Agriculture panel.

The Taoiseach says John had an unwavering commitment to the people of his area and brought a considerable expertise to politics at local and national level.