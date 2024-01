The Taoiseach is expressing his condolences on the death of former TD and Senator John Connor.



Leo Varadkar says he's "deeply shocked and saddened" to hear of his passing.



The former Fine Gael Deputy died in a single car crash in Frenchpark in County Roscommon yesterday afternoon.



The Taoiseach says John represented the Roscommon area for Fine Gael for over three decades, as a TD, Senator and Councillor.



He was first elected TD for the Roscommon East Galway constituency in June 1981.