Theragenics Corporation have appointed a Sligo man as their new CEO.

Theragenics is a global leader in minimally invasive brachytherapy, interventional devices surgical products, and medical device design services.

New CEO Mark Pugh succeeds Frank Tarallo who has retired after ten years of distinguished leadership.

Mark brings over 20 years of medical device industry experience with him to Theragenics, along with a proven track record of driving strategic expansion and growth.

He was most recently President of the OEM Group at the same company.

As part of this role he oversaw the company’s design and contract manufacturing services and its subsidiaries – Arrotek Medical, Galt Medical and NeedleTech.

(pic Silocon Republic)