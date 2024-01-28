The man who died following a road traffic collision in Frenchpark yesterday afternoon has been named as former Roscommon politician John Connor.

John was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 2:00pm, before being brought to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was aged 79.

A Fine Gael representative, John was first elected to the Dáil following the 1981 general election.

His political career spanned over 25 years, including terms on the 17th, 18th and 21st Seanad panels.

It was following nomination form then TD Garrett Fitzgerald in 1983 that he first joined the Seanad.

John was elected to Roscommon County Council in 1999, and re-elected in 2004.

Tributes have been paid throughout the day today from politicians across Roscommon and further afield.

Fine Gael Deputy Frank Feighan described him as a “man of huge integrity, a great orator, political wisdom, good company and a great friend.”

Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan also paid tribute, and said John was "an intellectual of huge depth and conviction.”

John’s funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

May he Rest in Peace.