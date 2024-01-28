Midwest Radio have received reports from distressed listeners this afternoon of fallen debris as a result of strong gusts along the Mayo coast.

Areas of Achill and Westport are among those affected as part of a Status Yellow Gale Warning.

Carlow Weather have recorded winds of up to 126 km/h in Belmullet this afternoon also.

Coming under the Marine Warnings, this Status Yellow was issued just before 5:30am this morning and will last until 2:00pm this afternoon.

It spans from Valentia to Bloody Foreland to Howth Head, and on the Irish Sean North of Anglesey.

Southerly winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 as a result.

Rebecca Cantwell from Met Éireann has been giving more information on the current weather conditions to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: