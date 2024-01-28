Sinn Fein's facing a slump - according to the latest Political opinion poll out today.

A Red C poll for the Business Post puts the party at 25% - down 4 points from its last poll in November.

Support for Fine Gael was unchanged at 20%, while Fianna Fáil is up one point to 17%.

While Sinn Fein remains the most popular party in the country - the poll indicates it’s fallen to its lowest level of support in four years - down a full 11 points from its peak of 36% in May 2022.

Today's other results put Independents up 2 points at 15%, the Social Democrats unchanged at 6%.

Labour and the Green Party, both unchanged at 4%, People Before Profit/Solidarity unchanged at 3%, and Aontú up one point to 3%.