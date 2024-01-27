Bambie Thug will be representing Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest.

They've won this year's Late Late Show Eurosong Special on RTÉ for the song Doomsday Blue.

Six artists were competing last night to win a ticket to Sweden.

the winner was selected by a combination of votes from the national jury, international jury and the public.

Crossmolina native Louise Duffy, who is a presenter on RTÉ Radio One, was one of the four on screen judges who provided feedback to the respective artists on last night's show.

(pic RTÉ Player)