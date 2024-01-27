An Post has confirmed that Roscommon Post Office will close, becoming a contractor run post office.

This will see Roscommon town join 95 % of the over 900 branches across the country that will enter this new business model.

According to An Post, this will be a significant business opportunity for prospective postmasters in the area.

Staff will be offered a number of options which includes taking up employment with the new Postmaster, or deployment elsewhere in the An Post network.

(pic National Inventory of Architectural Heritage)