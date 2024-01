A man was taken to hospital yesterday following a road traffic collision in County Roscommon.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of the collision at 12 noon on Friday involving a car and a pedestrian on the N60 Roscommon to Ballymoe Road, at Clooneenbaun.

A young man aged 19, the pedestrian involved, was taken to Tullamore Hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.