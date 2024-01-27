Big numbers turned out for the recent Mayo Careers Fair/Aonach Gairme Mhaigh Eo 2024 at ATU Mayo. Students, lifelong learners and family members were in attendance for the first in-person event held since 2020.

Over 40 stands, including third-level, Colleges of Further Education, apprenticeship providers, employers and career service providers, exhibited at the event.

The event was organised by the Mayo Local Community Development (LCDC) Education and Training Working Group, and was supported by Mayo County Council/Mayo.ie; MSLETB; the HSE; Mayo Local Employment Services; Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP); ATU; Údarás na Gaeltachta; South West Mayo Development Company; Mayo North East LEADER Partnership; Mayo Sports Partnership, Mayo Public Participation Network and Mayo Recovery College.

Chairperson of the LCDC Education & Training Working Group Pat Howley said: “It was great to have the Mayo Careers Fair back again after a number of years disruption due to COVID. There was a huge array of stands, which covered the entire span of those who attended – from the senior cycle secondary school students, to the mature learner who might be considering a return to education with the purpose of reskilling or upskilling.”

“We also had an array of speakers, including Dr Brian Mooney, one of the country’s foremost guidance counsellors and education experts who writes a weekly column in The Irish Times, as well as representatives from the CAO, EUNiCAS, HEAR and DARE. Next year we will have further tweaks to this popular event, to further enhance it,” he added.



The next event has been pencilled in for Saturday November 23rd 2024, and many of the exhibitors have already confirmed their attendance again.

The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) 2018-2023 is funded by the Irish Government and co-funded by the European Social Fund and includes a special allocation under the Youth Employment Initiative. For further information, please visit the Pobal Website www.pobal.ie.

The organising committee comprises of Pat Howley, Anne Ronayne, Donal Hoban, Pamela Ní Thaidhg, Tracie O’Leary, Tim Rogers, Charlie Lambert, Mary Costello and Margaret Keane.