A Co Roscommon community fears that some residents could face homelessness in the coming weeks as flooding at Lough Funshinagh is higher than it has ever been at this time of year.

With unprecedented rainfall levels and a problem draining, Lough Funshinagh is at the highest level it has ever been at this time of year.

RTE is reporting that Roscommon County Council yesterday advised one or two families that they will be putting flood-defence sandbags on the road outside their homes in Ballagh at Lough Funshinagh ahead of the expected rising water levels.

As this will close the road, the Council has advised them to move out as a precautionary measure.