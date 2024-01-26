The numbers registered as homeless at Christmas was 14 percent higher than the previous year.

State figures show there were 13,318, which includes 3,962 children who are growing up in B&Bs and hotels.

There was an expected drop in the numbers from November as many of those who live in emergency accommodation stay with family or friends over Christmas.

Across the West and North West, there were 820 people homeless during the Christmas period.

405 adults were homeless in the West, with Galway having the most with 299 between the city and county.

Mayo (92) and Roscommon (14) made up the remainder.

In the North West, Sligo was highest for adults with 74 homeless, while Donegal had 54 and Leitrim 14.

As for children, there were 225 homeless between Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, and another 48 between Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.