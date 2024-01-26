A Roscommon Senator has raised concerns over the lack of a speech and language therapist within the county.

Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy says at present a vacancy in the county has not yet been filled and children are losing out as a result.

He says in many cases early intervention is key for a child's development, but without a speech and language therapist this can't be done.

He spoke of one case in particular who have been waiting since June of last year for a follow up to an assessment carried out, but were told there was no therapist available.

Senator Murphy says this is unacceptable and the vacant position in Roscommon needs to be filled sooner rather than later.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: