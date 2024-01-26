People in the Erris region will experience a planned power outage tomorrow due to repairs that are needed on the lines.

That's according to local councillor Gerry Coyle.

The interruption will occur between 10am and 2pm tomorrow and will affect a number of townlands in the Belmullet area.

Additionally, he says householders are being encouraged to conserve water over the coming days as reservoirs are low on supply and it may take a number of days to fully restore water levels.

The Fine Gael councillor told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the areas that will be affected by the planned power cuts: