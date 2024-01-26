There were two award recipients today at the Irish Holstein Friesian Association All Ireland Awards ceremony in Portlaoise.

The IHFA All Ireland awards judge the quality of an animal exhibited within a show ring at a recognised show or event during the year of the competition, according to Agriland.

Held at the Killeshin Hotel, the awards included presentations for champion, reserve and honorable mentions across 10 different National Holstein Friesian and Pure Friesian classes.

In each class, there were award recipients in the categories of champion, reserve and honorable mention.

In Class 1 consisting of Heifers born after January 1 2023, the reserve winner was Roscommon farmer Enda Doran’s Dalevalley PJ Barolo Aiko.

There was another Connacht winner in Class 3, this time from Galway, consisting of Heifers born between January 1 and June 30 of 2022.

The reserve award winner was Keypoint Holsteins’ Sprucegrove Crushabull Sirtea.

A full list of award winners is available on www.agriland.ie

(pic Agriland)