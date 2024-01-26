A Mayo beach has been named among the Top 100 in the world by Lonely Planet.

The travel website described the Keem Bay as ‘one of Ireland’s most glorious, secluded strands.’

The book also describes the journey to the beach as a ‘jaw-droppingly beautiful 8km drive from Keel Village.’

Keem Bay is the only Irish beach to make the cut, sitting alongside coastal strands from French Polynesia to Mauritius, Indonesia, Greece and the Carribean.

Closer to home, the list features four beaches in the UK – Rhossil Bay in Wales, West Beach in Scotland, Kynance Cove in Cornwall and Durdle Door beach in Dorset.