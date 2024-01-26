Construction works are due to begin this coming Monday at Mayo University Hospital at the main entrance.

This is to prepare for the replacement of the front door, and MUH are advising that there may be noise and some level of disruption as a result.

MUH have said that patients should still continue to use the main entrance, with a temporary entrance and exit being installed after the initial works are carried out.

These will be installed via the current Emergency exit beside the Aramark shop.

Hospital Management have stated that they would like to apologise for the disruption during these necessary works, which is expected to last a number of months.