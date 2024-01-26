Hundreds of people have been travelling to North Mayo in the last number of days to view the large whale which washed up on Ross Beach near Killala.

The public are being urged to exercise caution if going to see the large 20 metre long fin whale.

The fin whale is the second-largest whale species on earth, second only to the blue whale.

Over the weekend, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group Stranding Scheme received a report of a large fin whale dead on Ross Beach in Killala in North Mayo.

The group said the whale was ‘very recently dead,’ was 20.7 metres in length and the whale was severely emaciated.

Therefore, cause of death was almost certainly due to the fact that it had not fed in quite some time, for reasons unknown.

Speculation is now rife as to what will happen the whale.

It appears to big to bring back out to sea with all indications that the whale will be buried at Ross Beach.

Angela O'Kelly who lives nearby in Kilcummin is a retired Micro-Biologist and has been on site every day since the whale washed ashore.

She first received notice of the whale coming ashore by a local fisherman.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew this lunchtime at Ross Beach in Killala....