The HSE has announced the appointment of Regional Executive Officers (REOs) for the six new HSE Health Regions.

Tony Canavan has been appointed REO for the HSE West and North West, a region comprising of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, West Cavan, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

Tony is currently CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group and has worked in the health services in the west for over 30 years.

Each REO will be the accountable officer at health region level, responsible for the delivery of high-quality, safe and accessible services for the population of their region. They will report directly to the HSE CEO on the operation and management of the health regions.