The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be in county Galway later this morning to officially open the BIA Innovator Campus, a new food innovation and incubation centre built on the Teagasc Mellows Campus, Athenry.

The new facility has been designed to strengthen and increase the resilience of the agrifood sector in Ireland and is the first of its kind in the country.

It will act as a national centre of excellence.

The Taoiseach will officially open the world class facility at 11:30am this morning.