The community of Burrishoole has launched a fundraising campaign to support the family of Frank McHale, who suddenly passed away after falling ill on St Stephens Day.

It aims to provide financial assistance and support to his young family.

Frank selflessly devoted countless hours to community, Clubs and local fundraisers.

The funds raised will assist with immediate expenses and will also help alleviate the pressures faced by the family as they navigate their new reality.

All donations are welcome.

To participate in the fundraising campaign, visit the idonate page dedicated to the cause:

https://idonate.ie/crowdfunder/rememberingfrankmchale

For further information contact - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.