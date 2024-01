The Media Minister believes the RTE Board should remain in place - for now.

Catherine Martin says a Grant Thornton report into Toy Show The Musical highlights "serious failings" in governance oversight and financial management.

The Minister adds the Board should remain in place to facilitate day-to-day functionings, and to enable ongoing accountability by the Oireachtas.

Chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee, Niamh Smyth, believes the broadcaster's board will want to explain themselves: