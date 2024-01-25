A new effort is underway today in an attempt to restore water supply to the town of Clifden and its environs by this evening.

Householders and businesses in the county Galway town are with their water supply since Monday.

A major leak occurred, however, finding the source of the leak has been difficult and today Uisce Eireann are employing what’s being termed a “Plan B” to address the issue, basically attempting to go over ground to re-connect the town’s supply.

Tankers have been placed at various locations in the town, but must be boiled before use.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley has been speaking to local Fine Gael councillor Eileen Mannion about the situation this lunchtime...