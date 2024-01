612 patients are on trolleys waiting for beds at the country's hospitals today.

The worst affected facility again today is University Hospital Limerick with 101 patients waiting for a bed, according to the latest INMO trolley watch figures.

There are 58 patients on trolleys at Galway University Hospital, 35 waiting for admission to Sligo University Hospital and 17 on trolleys waiting for admission to Mayo University Hospital, and two patients on trolleys at Portiuncula University Hospital.