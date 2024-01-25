The 2024 Home to Mayo festival grant applications are now open.

HOME to Mayo will take place over the month of May and is aimed at supporting events which encourage the diaspora to travel home to the county.

Coinciding with Home to Mayo will be Mayo Day on Saturday, May 4. Mayo Day is celebrating its 10th birthday this year.

The Mayo Day flagship event will be hosted in Belmullet as part of the Belmullet 200 celebrations, which are taking place across the year.

To help support community groups who may be planning to hold celebrations, festivals or events that will coincide with Home to Mayo, Mayo County Council is opening a grants process that can aid groups in putting on their events.

The fund is limited, and all eligible applications will be evaluated against the criteria set out in the programme guidelines.

The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, Councillor Michael Loftus, is encouraging community groups around the county to get in their applications for this funding.

Application forms and funding guidelines are available from www.hometomayo.ie, by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by post from Home to Mayo Grant Funding, Communications Office, Mayo County Council, The Mall, Castlebar.