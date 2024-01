Galway native, Michael O'Flaherty has been elected as the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights.

He had previously held senior posts at the UN, and was Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

He saw off the challenge of Megleva Kuneva of Bulgaria, and Manfred Nowak of Austria, in Strasbourg last night.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin has congratulated Michael saying his "integrity and resilience" are qualities which will benefit him in his new role.