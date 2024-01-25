There are still clusters of homes and businesses across the region without electricity this morning in the aftermath of two wind storms earlier this week.

Areas of Tuam, Cong, Westport, Castlebar, Achill and Moy are all without a supply as repair works continue.

A number of areas are also with a water supply including a large area of Clifden after a major water leak has occurred and repairs are underway.

There are also reports of a disruption to the supply in Killasser, outside Swinford, among other areas.