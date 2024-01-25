An independent information campaign is being launched this morning on the upcoming referendums in March.

Voters will be asked their views on the definition of a family and a woman's place in the home

Voters will be asked two questions in these referendums.

One would provide for a wider concept of what a family is defined as in the Constitution.



The second would delete the reference to the role of a woman in the home and insert new wording to recognise family care.

Voters will be asked if 'yes' they support or 'no' reject these changes.

This morning the country's independent electoral commission will explain the issues being voted on, and ask people to make sure they are registered to vote.



Voting takes place on International Women's Day on March 8th.



