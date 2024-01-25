According to the Irish Farmers Journal 1400 farmers are exiting farming each year

And half of those farmers are located in Connacht, Clare, Kerry and Donegal.

13,455 farmers left the sector between 2011 and 2022

The number of farmers leaving mirrors the falling numbers of suckler cows in Ireland, the paper is reporting and it provides a county-by-county breakdown.

Analysis of Census 2022 figures show over 1,400 farmers left farming every year between 2016 and 2022.

A total of 8,773 farmers have left farming since 2016, with almost half of those farmers located in Connacht, Clare, Kerry and Donegal.

While there was a general decline in farmer numbers from 2011 to 2016, the exodus has become more pronounced in the last six years.