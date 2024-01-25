Removing barriers to participation in the Rent-a-Room scheme will help to tackle student accommodation issues, according to Mayo Senator.

Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers is welcoming Government approval for legislation brought forward by her party colleague, Minister Stephen Donnelly, to allow ‘Rent-a-Room’ income to be disregarded from medical card and GP visit card assessments.

The Rent-a-Room scheme allows homeowners to earn up to €14,000 a year tax-free by renting a room to students. By disregarding this income from medical card and GP visit card assessments, the Bill will encourage greater uptake of the Scheme.

Senator Chambers says “The Rent-a-Room scheme plays an important role in providing accommodation to third-level students right across the country. Making as many rooms available to students as possible is the priority”.

She believes that there are many homes ideally situated to offer rooms to students but may have been disincentivised from doing so due to the effect the income from the scheme would have on their assessments.