

The father of Enoch Burke will face trial in May accused of assaulting a female Garda at the Four Courts last year.

Seán Burke, of Cloonsunna, Castlebar, made his second appearance at Dublin District Court today.

Mr Burke faces a charge of assaulting Garda Victoria Fisher on March 7th last year at the Four Courts - something he denies.

The alleged incident happened on the day his son Enoch was involved in a legal dispute before the Court of Appeal over his dismissal by Wilson's Hospital School in Westmeath.

Sean Burke faces a charge which is categorised as a minor crime only dealt with at the District Court level - but conviction could result in a fine and six months in prison.

A summary of prosecution evidence was given to Mr Burke at a previous appearance in court, and the prosecution gave a further disclosure to him in court today.

The Judge said the trial would be heard on May 9th and is expected to last an hour and a half.